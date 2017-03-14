Siouxland lawmakers react to Iowa's $131-million budget shortfall

The state of Iowa is taking in less revenue than state leaders had predicted.

For the second time this fiscal year state lawmakers will have to find a way to make up a projected shortfall.

So, how much will the state have to come up with?

Analysts say it will be another $131-million before July 1st.

This is the third time the state revenue forecast has been cut since last fall.

And, lawmakers are blaming different areas.

The three-member Revenue Estimating Conference made the announcement Tuesday.

They say Iowa is expected to take in about $7.1-billion in the current budget year that ends June 30th.

Gov. Terry Branstad's spokesman says the state should offset the deficit by tapping its cash reserves, rather than making additional cuts.

Analysts didn't point to one reason behind the revenue decline.

But, some Siouxland lawmakers weighed in on what they believe could have been behind it.

"Right now last year, we did over $50 million in cuts to corporations across the state and many of them, if not all of them did not pay any income tax into the state," said Rep. Tim Kacena, (D) of Sioux City.

"I think the slowdown in our ag economy is, it's really impacting all areas of the economy," said Rep. Megan Jones, (R) of Sioux Rapids. "So you know, while I'm hopeful that we'll turn around, I'm also realistic that you know it is the slow down in a large sector of our economy."

Iowa lawmakers have already cut more than $117-million from the current fiscal year budget to address an earlier shortfall.

Lawmakers say they will have to look more into the shortfall before they can say where they need to make any additional cuts.

