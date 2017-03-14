SSC leaders say weekend sewage problem not related to Big Ox

There are new details into the sewage problem in South Sioux City, Nebraska that effected half a dozen residents over the weekend.

City Public Works Director Bob Livermore says the problem started when two lift stations went down because of electronic problems.

Those lift stations are the Foundry Lift station and the Bennet lift station.

Livermore says electronics run the pumps and they failed.

So the pumps stopped as a result, causing backup into the system.

They are currently looking at different ways to cause redundancy systems, so that this doesn't happen again.

Electronics run electricity to the pumps and operate the pump levels.

So, now the city is working with new systems trying to find an additional system they can put on there.

Some residents had concerns that the incident could be related to changes the city made to the flow of wastewater in response to the Big Ox Hydrogen Sulfide gas leak.

But Livermore says they're not related.

"This has nothing to do with that," he said. "This has nothing to do with the industrial flow. This is completely a residential situation."

Livermore said the city called cleanup crews and companies on Sunday night to cleanup the homes.

He says the sewage made it into carpets and some personal belongings in some of the basements.

He says insurance companies are working with homeowners to take care of the situation.

Livermore says seven homes were affected by the sewage problem.

He says they are on Brentwood Drive, Crescent Lane and East 31st Street.

He says none of the residents are those affected by the Big Ox, Hydrogen Sulfide issue.