SSC gives an update on force main separating Big Ox sewer line from residents

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

City leaders say they are making progress in dealing with the Hydrogen Sulfide gas that leaked into dozens of homes in South Sioux City forcing some from their homes.

That Hydrogen Sulfide invaded the homes in October.

It came from a sewer line shared with neighboring Big Ox Energy.     

Public works director Bob Livermore says the city is working on finishing the force main.

The force main exists from a temporary pumping station off of East 39th Street and G Street.

It goes from there to the Bennet Lift Station, which is phase one of the force main project.

Now, the city is working to complete phase two, which is from that temporary lift station all the way to Big Ox. 

Once the force main is complete, the temporary lift station will go away. 

The line was created to get Big Ox off the line being used by the residents into a completely industrial line. 

Phase two will begin in the next few weeks, and Livermore says should be completed by mid to late summer. 

