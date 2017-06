Have you ever heard of sunscreen that you can drink, and can protect you against the sun's damaging rays? Neither has Iowa's Attorney General.

Tom Miller has filed a lawsuit against Osmosis LLC, Harmonized Water LLC, and their owner Dr. Benjamin Johnson.

Miller claims the companies failed to prove their product, called "U-V Neutralizer", provides the advertised protection against cancer-causing ultraviolet rays.

Miller alleges "consumer fraud" and says the company's claims are quote "flat-out dangerous to consumers."

