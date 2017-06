Catholics, in northwest Iowa, are getting a pass when it comes to abstaining from meat on Saint Patrick's Day.

The holiday is Friday. R. Walker Nickless, the bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, has announced he will commute the obligation for Catholics to abstain from meat this week.

He said people can still choose to observe the day by eating fish, adding "those who choose to eat meat to celebrate St. Patrick do neither wrong nor harm thereby, provided that they observe the discipline of abstinence from meat on another day of the same week."