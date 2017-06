A Norfolk, Nebraska man is behind bars tonight accused of several crimes involving guns, drugs and stolen property.

Tuesday, a judge set bond at $250,000 for 30-year-old Chadwick Board after his arrest on Monday.

He's charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, plus other weapon and drug charges.

Deputies seized guns, drugs and stolen property on March 2.

Arrest information shows the search turned up 20 firearms, including three sawed-off shot guns.

Board is also a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Authorities also found four stolen motorcycles and an ATV.

Two women who were at the residence at the time of the arrest are accused of giving false statements to officers.