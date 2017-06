President Donald Trump's revised travel ban faces three legal challenges in federal court Wednesday.

Lawsuits by refugee aid groups in Maryland, along with challenges from the state of Hawaii and four families in Seattle will all be heard.

The president's new order would prevent people from six majority-Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days.

It has sparked nationwide protests.

The revised travel ban is set to take effect Thursday.

Another court matter, is whether the legal decision that halted the original ban extends to the new one.

The two states that filed the original lawsuit, Washington state and Minnesota, argue it should.