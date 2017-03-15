Colder start but warmer afternoon in store

The first couple days of the week sure have been wintry across Siouxland with numerous bursts of snow and cold temperatures. Some relief begins to move in today, if you were hoping for some warmer weather. As high pressure moves east, southerly flow will be taking over as we step through the day. This will surge our highs back into the upper 30s under mostly cloudy conditions. The clouds will be with us tonight once again as another wave of moisture tries to scoot through the region. Lows will be mild, bottoming out near 30° but with warming aloft we could see a slight chance of a mix develop. That moisture quickly exits by sunrise tomorrow giving us pleasant day with a little more sunshine and more warming.

Temperatures continue on their upward climb with highs topping out in the middle 50s Thursday afternoon. A cold front will be moving through on our St. Patrick's Day but it's not expected to bring us any colder air. Highs will be staying in the mid 50s but the breeze will become a bit stronger out of the NW as the front passes. The real warmth will be arriving this weekend though. Saturday will be a touch cooler with lower 50s expected but by Sunday, SW winds kick in and we're looking at highs in the upper 60s! Another front moves in during the day on Monday which could spark up a few showers. This will kick-start a cooling trend with temperatures tumbling back into the 40s for highs by Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer