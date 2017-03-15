Newly revealed information shows Trump paid a lower tax rate than many earning a lot less

Wednesday morning, NBC has what's believed to be the first look at President Trump's federal tax return.

It's 12 years old and shows he took a big write-off with a tax rate lower than many people earning a lot less.

The White House turn around on this was quick. They confirmed the basic numbers before our story aired.

Thirty-eight million dollars that's what President Trump paid in taxes in 2005, according to this return mailed to former New York Times reporter David Cay Johnston revealed last night by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

Mr. Trump's income: more than $150 million with a $100 million write-off for business losses making his effective tax rate 25 percent. "That's a 20 percent discount on your taxes. Would you like a 20 percent discount on your taxes? That's what Donald Trump got here," said David Cay Johnston, New York Times.

In a statement, the White House says the President had a "responsibility...to pay no more tax than legally required."

During the campaign, Mr. Trump promised to release his returns after an audit. The White House advisor later said he would not.

The President facing tax questions today as he heads to Michigan to announce he's rolling back Obama fuel standards.

And to Nashville to push the Republican health plan. "The President's goal is to provide, make insurance available to everybody. Yes, that's what he intends to do," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

"Trumpcare has been public for one week now. Is there anyone left in the country who actually likes it?" asked Senate Minority Chuck Schumer, (D) New York.

The Congressional Budget Office says 24 million people would lose coverage. "Fewer old people buying insurance - and the people who DO buy insurance buy skimpier coverage," said Larry Levitt of the Kaiser Family Foundation.

New numbers on the cost of healthcare and the President's taxes with the White House challenging both.

What this return doesn't tell us: where Mr. Trump's income came from, details on the write-offs, and what he's paid in more recent years.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.