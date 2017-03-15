HEALTHBEAT 4: Colon cancer awareness

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States.

The cancer typically starts out as a growth called a polyp on the inner lining of the colon or the rectum.

There are some signs people should look out for.

"The red flags would include rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, weight loss, changes in the bowel habits, anemia," said Dr. Gokul Subhas, colorectal surgeon, "Those should all raise red flags for possible colon cancer."

The number one way to prevent colorectal cancer is getting a colonoscopy.

"People have some myths about it. They think that the bowel prep is very bad, there are new bowel preps available and they don't have to be that bad. The old fashion of drinking a gallon of prep, that's no longer followed or should no longer be followed," said Dr. Subhas, "People are worried about the pain. Colonoscopy is done with propofol which can knock them out so they don't feel any pain. We do it with carbon dioxide so even post-procedure they don't have that much bloating or abdominal pain. So there should be no reason to be worried about getting a colonoscopy."

People at an average risk for colorectal cancer should get a colonoscopy at age 50.

Those with a high risk of colorectal cancer need to start screening before 50 or more often.

"People who have a family history, people who are obese, people who have inflammatory bowl disease, Crohn's Disease, they are at a higher risk of getting colon cancer," said Dr. Subhas.

Dr. Subhas says with colonoscopies so easily available no one over the age of 50 should have to go through colorectal cancer.