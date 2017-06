Members of the Siouxland Chamber are on their annual trip to Des Moines Wednesday to speak with state leaders.



The chamber delegation met with Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds and other state leaders to discuss education, the workforce, and economic development.



The focus was on ways to improve STEM programs to train high school students to gain four-year college degrees and go on to effective in the workforce.



KTIV's Mason Mauro will have more from the chamber's visit to Des Moines at 5 and 6.