Explorers sign former Cubs infielder; trade Mendonca

The Sioux City Explorers have signed former Chicago Cubs infielder Josh Vitters. The 2017 season will mark Vitters’ 10th season in professional baseball.

Vitters, 27, was drafted in the 1st round (3rd overall) by the Chicago Cubs in the 2007 MLB Draft from Cypress High School in Cypress, CA after being named the 2007 Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year. Vitters made his major league debut with the Chicago Cubs on August 5, 2012 and collected his first major league hit and RBI’s a couple days later against the San Diego Padres. His first major league home run came on August 20th off of Mark Rogers of the Milwaukee Brewers. He finished the 2012 season with the big league Cubs, appearing in 36 games.

Throughout the early years of his minor league career, Vitters was heralded as one of the most promising prospects in all of baseball. The third baseman was ranked as the Chicago Cubs #1 prospect following both the 2007 and 2008 seasons, #3 after the 2009 season, #5 after the 2010 season, and #9 prospect following the 2011 season. Vitters was also rated as the best power hitter in the Cubs system after the 2007 and 2008 seasons and was also rated as the best hitter for average in the Cubs system following the 2008 season. Baseball America ranked Vitters as the #43 overall prospect in baseball after the 2007 season, #51 prospect after the 2008 season, and #70 prospect in baseball after the 2009 season.

Vitters continued rising through the Cubs system after clubbing 18 homer runs in 2009 and was promoted to Double-A in 2010. Vitters began the 2012 season with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs and was named to the Pacific League All-Star team after hitting .304 with 17 home runs, 32 doubles, 2 triples, and 68 Rb Is prior to his promotion to the big league Chicago Cubs. Vitters lost most of the 2013 season due to injuries and signed as a free agent with the Colorado Rockies in 2015. Throughout his 8 minor league seasons with the Cubs, Vitters hit .272 with 80 home runs and 347 RBIs.

In other team news, the Explorers have traded infielder Tommy Mendonca to the Lincoln Saltdogs for future considerations.