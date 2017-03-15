Department store chain Gordmans plans nearly 600 layoffs in Nebr - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Department store chain Gordmans plans nearly 600 layoffs in Nebraska

OMAHA, NE (AP) -

Department store operator Gordmans has told state regulators it plans to eliminate nearly 600 jobs later this spring as part of its bankruptcy when it closes both its distribution centers and its headquarters.

The company said it expects to eliminate 450 jobs in Nebraska when it closes its Omaha headquarters and distribution center on May 12.

Another 140 jobs will be eliminated when Gordmans closes a distribution center in Clayton, Indiana, near Indianapolis.

The company notified state labor regulators of the pending layoffs this week after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.

Gordmans employed more than 5,000 people and ran over 100 stores in 22 states in the Midwest before the bankruptcy. The stores continue operating but the company plans liquidate it inventory.

