Siouxland Chamber members discussed education impact at the Iowa State Capitol

Siouxland Chamber members braved cold morning temperatures, and a three-hour bus trip to the Iowa State Capitol, to speak with state leaders.

Members spoke with Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds, and state department heads to discuss education-minded initiatives.

"I'm excited and enthused about what education looks like in Iowa going forward," said Siouxland Chamber President Chris McGowan.

The goal is to improve science, technology, engineering, and math training in high schools, so ambitious students can achieve four-year degrees and succeed in the workforce.

Local education leaders say Sioux City's community schools are already seeing progress in local STEM programs.

"They understand that they do have strength in math, they do have strength in the sciences, and we're doing a better job than we've ever done before," said Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

But, educators admit there's always room for improvement.

Chamber members say training must be focused for students to eventually move into high-skilled, high-paying jobs.

"The most important thing that we can offer white-collar employers at this time, is a talented and trained workforce," said McGowan. "And then decide to come back to Siouxland or the state of Iowa will be real difference makers for our economy in the future."

Those future difference-makers weren't only the point of discussion, they were part of it.

"The workforce is becoming even more and more competitive, so it's good that we have these programs to better prepare us, because if we're not prepared at all we're not going to have people that can fulfill the jobs," said West High School Junior Payton Beaumier. "With growing technology, we need individuals that know about it and if we don't start now we're not going to be able to better our country and better the state in general."

Future Ready Iowa is a new initiative pushed by Governor Branstad that envisions 70% of the state's workforce to have education beyond high school by 2025.

Sioux City Community Schools students say they're already a step ahead.

"With the support and programs we have from our school district, I think we have a good basis to go on and do great things," said Beaumier.

Governor Branstad was scheduled to attend the meeting this morning, but had a last-minute schedule change to meet the CEO of Google in Council Bluffs.