Students take part in "Kick Butts Day" during walk home from school

Wednesday was Kick Butts Day, a day that empowers youth to speak out against Big Tobacco.

All across the country, kids participated in something called a walking tobacco audit, where they take note of all of the tobacco use and advertising kids see on their way home from school.

20 Sioux City students who are members of the Sioux City Mayor Youth Commission participated during their walk home from school.

One of those students, sophomore Jordan Abrams, is from East High School.

"I volunteered and I walk a considerable ways to take notes and find any issues or tobacco use that I see at stores like Hy-Vee or Kum & Go," said Abrams.

According to the 2016 Surgeon General's Report, 90% of smokers start using tobacco regularly by the time they are 18.

That report also found that three million middle and high school students used an e-cigarette in 2015.