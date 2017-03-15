Weather spotter training at community college

The effects of severe weather are felt by many of us during our lifetimes.

To obtain critical weather information, the National Weather Service Have established Skywarn Spotter Networks.

Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator, Rebecca Socknat came to KTIV studios to talk about how Western Iowa Tech Community College is offering a training course for these weather spotters.

Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) is hosting Weather Spotter Training April 4, 2017, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Check in time is 6:30 p.m.

The presentation is free and open to the public with limited seating.

It will be held on WITCC's Sioux City campus, 4647 Stone Avenue, in the Rocklin Conference Center. Use entrance 6 and park in lot 2.

The National Weather Service of the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and cooperating organizations, have established SKYWARN Spotter Networks.

Although SKYWARN spotters are essential information sources for all types of weather hazards, your largest responsibility as a SKYWARN spotter is to identify and describe severe local storms.

Members of the public who want to protect lives and property are encouraged to attend, as are volunteer police, fire, emergency medical, emergency management, and construction personnel.

The training will cover: basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features, information to report, how to report information, basic severe weather safety, and more.