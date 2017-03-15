Gov. Ricketts previews Nebraska National Ag Week

Governor Pete Ricketts previewed the upcoming activities for next week's National Ag Week in Nebraska on Wednesday.

National Ag Week will be celebrated across the state March 19 through the 25.

Ricketts along with other AG industry reps will visit several communities beginning March 21.

The planned stops will pay tribute to the people across the state who contribute to the industry, from livestock owners to crop producers.

Ricketts will also unveil the 2017 edition of the Nebraska Agriculture and You magazine during the week.

And Ricketts will be making a pair of stops near Siouxland during National Ag Week.

On Tuesday March 21 he will be at Wakefield Farms, LLP in Emerson for a tour of the facility.

And that night he will take part in a National Ag Day Celebration Dinner at the Wakefield Legion Hall in Wakefield.

