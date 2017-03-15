Warming has begun, but there's more to come

A steady wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour may not have made it feel warmer today, but since it was a south wind temperatures were on their way up today with highs in the 30s and 40s across Siouxland as opposed to the 20s we saw yesterday.

Tonight will not get very cold, but as clouds move through we can't rule out a little patchy freezing drizzle so just watch your step tomorrow morning in case you see a little in your hometown.

It looks like we're going to take a much warmer step forward tomorrow as highs warm into the mid 50s for central Siouxland with the eastern parts of the area being held in the 40s.

We'll likely stay above average (mostly in the 50s) Friday and Saturday before 60s become possible on Sunday which will be the warmest of our days to come.

We'll start to see more clouds at the beginning of next week and then our next system may try to spread some lights now onto the scene by Tuesday night with a mix turning to light rain possible on Wednesday.