Grassley: Immigration has made America "the great country that it is"

This week, Iowa congressman Steve King raised eyebrows when talking about immigration.

In a tweet, the western Iowa Republican said America "can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies." King was paying tribute to a Dutch politician who opposes immigration, and has spoken out against Islam.

Wednesday, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, insisted that immigration has improved America. He says he knows that from personal experience. "I have a daughter-in-law from Korea," said Grassley. "I have a granddaughter-in-law from Ethiopia. They have enriched our family. I think they've enriched America. Immigration, very generally, has very much made our country the great country it is."

Grassley said rather than comment on something King said, Grassley wants to highlight the positive contributions immigrants make to the United States, and the positive experiences he's had with immigrants.