Two Iowa State starters have homecoming in NCAA tourney

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Marquette transfer Deonte Burton will be playing in his home state when Iowa State meets Nevada.
MILWAUKEE (KTIV) -

Iowa State will be the favorite when they play Nevada in their NCAA tournament opener on Thursday night. The Cyclones are at the dance for the sixth year in a row, a school record.

The Cyclones are experienced with six players who have been in the NCAA tournament before. It's the first meeting between the two schools. Iowa State is a five seed in Milwaukee and the Wolfpack are seeded 12th.
    
The Cyclones have two starters, Deonte Burton and Matt Thomas, who will be playing back in their home state of Wisconsin.

"It definitely feels awkward because I never expected to be in the building and not wearing a Marquette jersey," said Burton. "Every time I've been in this building, I was wearing a Marquette jersey."

"It's real special to be here in my home state," said Thomas. "I've never played a game here since high school, so it's fun for me. Obviously I'll have a lot of friends and family be able to come tomorrow night."

Iowa State will tipoff around 9 o'clock on Thursday night.

