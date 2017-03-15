Storm Lake woman accused of plates and spoons assault - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake woman accused of plates and spoons assault

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A Storm Lake woman has been arrested after police say she assaulted a woman at a restaurant with plates and spoons. 

Eighteen-year-old Rebecca Yalle was arrested and charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief for the incident on March 14.

Police say Yalle began yelling at the woman at the China One Buffet before throwing plates and metal spoons at her, which cut the woman's hand.

China One staff restrained Yalle before she fled, which police found her later.

The victim did not require medical attention. 
 

