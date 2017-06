A changing of the guard for a top position at the Storm Lake Police Department.

Assistant Chief Todd Erskine is set to retire after 33 years of service with the Storm Lake Police Department.

On Friday a retirement reception is being held at the Fire Station starting at 2 p.m.

With Erskine's retirement, Lt. Chris Cole is being promoted to Assist Police Chief.

Officer John Bauer will be promoted to lieutenant.

hose promotions will take place on Monday, March 20 at City Hall.