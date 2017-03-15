Investigation and clean-up continues after train derailment in Palo Alto County, IA

Last week's derailment of a freight train in northwest Iowa caused explosions and a fire that followed.

Crews were onsite on Wednesday investigating the derailment and cleaning up the debris.

They also took water samples from the creek.

The clean-up caused thousands of gallons of ethanol to spill into a nearby creek.

It all happened early last Friday morning in Palo Alto County, Iowa outside of Graettinger, Iowa.

Some of the ethanol slipped into a creek as few of the tanks were removed on Monday. The DNR said there was no danger to the waterway and they are confident there is no danger to the water supply.

About 2,000 gallons spilled into Jack Creek. It flows into the Des Moines River.

Soil is currently being tested by an outside company from Portland, Oregon. They should have a preliminary report sometime soon on the potential environmental impact of the fiery emergency.

Watch for updates to this developing story on KTIV News 4 and online at ktiv.com.



