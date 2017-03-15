UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy investigates underground electrical fire

Update:

A series of small explosions could be heard in downtown Sioux City Wednesday.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene around six p.m.

Streets around the area were blocked off, but they are back open.

Sioux City Fire Rescue officials say they originally thought there was a natural gas situation when they arrived on scene.

But they came to find an electrical fire underground in an alley between Fifth and Sixth Streets between Water and Pearl Streets.

The fire resulted in explosions that sent several manhole covers flying into the air.

"There's a number of things that could cause that just the electrical itself and resulting electrical fire and the building of pressure in the actual conduit underground and then the resulting explosion from the electrical part of it," said Dan Cougill, assistant fire chief for Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The force was so strong, it broke one of the manholes in half.

No one was hurt.

MidAmerican Energy is investigating what might have caused the electrical fire.

Sioux City Fire Rescue officials say power was shut off for about 20 to 30 neighboring businesses when the incident happened.

Some of those businesses did have some smoke odors in their basements when the situation began.

But officials say there was no fire damage.

Previous Story:

Sioux City Fire Rescue are on the scene of a possible underground electrical fire.

It is happening in downtown Sioux City near 5th and Pearl streets.

Firefighters currently have 5th street closed between Pearl & Water streets.

We have a crew on the scene and will have updates here and on News 4 at Ten.