A Storm Lake, Iowa man has been arrested after police say he assaulted his two teenage daughters at their home.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jose Fernandez was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Endangerment Causing Bodily Harm.

According to police, earlier in the week Fernandez abused his two daughters by pulling their hair, grabbing and pushing them and pinning one of them against a wall.

A seven-year-old boy was also present but was not reported to be physically injured.

The 14-year old was treated for injuries and released from the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center.

All three children were removed from the home and placed into foster care.