Doors to all of the schools in the Estherville Lincoln Central School District will be locked Thursday.

That's after, school officials say, a high school student made an "unspecified threat" against the school.

Though investigators believe they have handled the threat, doors to all buildings will be locked on Thursday.

Also, extra police will be on site during school hours.

And, Estherville police will offer extra patrols of school buildings over the next few days.

At the middle school, and a Demoney Elementary School, recess will be inside the school building.