SSC Health Board meets with residents over odor issues

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

South Sioux City, Nebraska residents, who were forced from their homes by Hydrogen Sulfide gas from a local plant, took their concerns to local health officials Wednesday night.

Residents say Hydrogen Sulfide invaded dozens of homes in October.

The gas came from a sewer line shared with Big Ox Energy.

Some of those residents still haven't returned to those homes.

Wednesday, the South Sioux City Health Board met with residents to talk about the odor issue.

The board includes the mayor, South Sioux City's police chief, a city health official and more.

Residents were each given five minutes to address their concerns. 

But, they weren't allowed to ask the city questions during the meeting.

They say the situation has been difficult to deal with.

"Usually I only try to spend about 5-10 minutes there, check the meter, and when I leave, my throat hurts, my eyes hurt that olfactory fatigue," said Brenda Orlando, a South Sioux City resident. "I can't smell how bad the smell is."    

The city and Big Ox stopped paying for hotel rooms for residents, last month.

Since then, some have found other places to stay,

One resident says she is staying in a home with four other families.

Mayor Rod Koch says the board will see where to go from here. 

There will be another health board meeting on March 29th.

