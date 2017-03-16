Hinton Fire Rescue responds to basement fire

Hinton Fire Rescue responded to a basement fire late Wednesday night.

The fire chief says all the residents are okay.

He says they received a call just before 11:30 p.m about a house fire on the 29,000 block of 320th Street.

When they arrived on scene the basement was full of smoke and there was fire in the corner of the furnace room.

"The homeowner used a fire extinguisher before we got here and got it out and all it was was a wire that had rubbed the jacket off and shorted-out and started a little fire on top of the furnace ductwork," said Chad Beck, Hinton Fire Chief.

The residents were inside the door as fire rescue arrived.

Officials say the fire was mostly contained to the basement, but there was a little bit of smoke upstairs.

They say there was minor damage to sheetrock and wiring.