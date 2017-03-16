Kids & medicine: don't let your guard down!

Toddlers may barely be able to stand up, but they have an amazing ability to climb to new heights to reach something they see and want to grab.

Too often that something is medicine, and that can have dangerous consequences.

"Children as young as a month have ended up in an emergency department because they'd been poisoned by getting into a medicine that was left within reach of them," notes Morag Mackay of Safe Kids Worldwide.

Mackay is the author of a new report finding the vast majority of parents say it's important to store medication up high and out of sight, but less than half do so.

"Parents, while they know their kids well, they sometimes underestimate what they can actually do," she explains.

Nearly every minute in the United States a call is placed to a poison control center because a young child got into medicine, and child resistant packaging does not mean child proof.

The potential danger includes vitamins, supplements and even eye drops.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2mtP0Lj