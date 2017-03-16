Authorities say inmates assaulted prison staffers in Tecumseh, N - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Authorities say inmates assaulted prison staffers in Tecumseh, NE

Posted:
Tecumseh, NE (AP) -

Authorities say inmates at a southeast Nebraska prison that erupted into violence earlier this month have assaulted four staff members, including two who later required outside medical care.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says the assaults occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Prison personnel used physical force to subdue the inmates. The prison has not said whether any of the inmates required medical attention.

Two inmates were killed and others were injured at the prison March 2 after inmates revolted against staff members and started a fire in a courtyard. The department says no prison staffers were injured that day. Two inmates were killed during a riot there in May 2015.
 

