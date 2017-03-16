Warming trend really kicks in today

Our warming trend has begun here in Siouxland and after a day in the upper 30s yesterday, a big surge upwards will be taking place today. Highs will be climbing into the mid 50s this afternoon with southerly winds sustained at about 10-20 mph. A ridge of high pressure has started building in and we'll see a good deal of sunshine today as a result. A weak cold front will be moving through later on tonight though which will cool us down just a touch tomorrow. It may not feel as warm as we'll have gusty NW winds blowing at 15-30 mph. Lower 50s will be felt Saturday but SW winds take over into Sunday and that will boost our temperatures into the upper 60s by Sunday afternoon. Make sure you get outside and enjoy the Spring-Like warmth!

Our next couple of systems begin to move in to start the workweek. The first looks rather moisture starved but we could see an isolated shower throughout the area Monday. Wednesday into Thursday a stronger system looks to move into Siouxland with this one possibly starting out as a little light snow very early Wednesday. Precipitation would quickly change to a mix then over to rain showers as mid 40s are anticipated for our highs. Rain showers look possible yet again throughout the day on Thursday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer