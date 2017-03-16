Charges filed in drug-related Sioux City shooting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Charges filed in drug-related Sioux City shooting

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Two people face criminal charges after a shooting while the suspects tried to collect a drug debt.

On March 9th, investigators say 23-year-old Kelsey Kritzer told a person, whom police won't identify, to meet her in the parking lot of the Singing Hills WalMart store. Kritzer allegedly told 22-year-old Luis Lira to meet that person, and collect the drug money they owed Kritzer.

Police says Lira agreed, and pointed a pistol at that person, and demanded the money. That person sped away, but not before Lira allegedly shot at the car. The bullet went through the back window, and hit the driver in the right shoulder.

Kritzer and Lira both face a change of first-degree robbery.

Lira also faces four other charges, including reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury, dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, and meth possession. Police say Lira had meth, and a glass pipe, and a scale with meth residue, in the car he was riding in when police caught up with him on March 15th.

