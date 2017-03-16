White pleads not guilty to sexually abusing 2-year-old, 4-year-old

A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to allegedly sexually abusing a 2-year-old and 4-year old girl.

48-year old James White is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, and 2nd-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, White took the 4-year old to an area hospital, on March 1st, for treatment for injuries in her genital area. In the same documents, White admitted to police he sexually assaulted the 4-year-old on three separate occasions, and sexually assaulted the 2-year-old in mid-February.