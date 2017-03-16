Dakota Valley falls to top seed in state tourney

Dakota Valley's run of upsets ended Thursday at the South Dakota Class A boys state basketball tournament with a 56-47 loss to top-seeded Madison. The Panthers finish with a 12-11 record.

Luke Schmitt and Jack McCabe each had 11 points to lead Dakota Valley and John Prochello had nine points and nine rebounds but the Panthers shot just 32% for the game. The Panthers led 13-11 after one quarter and built a 21-16 lead in the second quarter before Madison rallied to take a 26-24 lead at the half.

Dakota Valley made just five of 18 three-point tries but were 14-of-18 at the free throw line. Four of Madison's five starters were in double figures led by Jaxon Janke with 13.

"We knew going through basically the three number-one teams in the state to get to the semifinals, it was going to be tough to put one more notch up there and it was," said Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis. "Madison was just too athletic and too good defensively for us to score and that was the difference."

Dakota Valley will play a consolation game on Friday at noon against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton. Madison (19-4) will play Sioux Falls Christian in the semifinals on Friday.