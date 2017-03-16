This milder weather will be sticking around

Many of us made a giant leap in temperatures today as Sioux City's high jumped by almost 20 degrees compared to yesterday.

Conditions were cooler to the east but we're all now heading a warmer direction.

We will see a front bring in a rather strong northwest wind tomorrow but temperatures will still stay quite mild in the 50s for most of us.

After another day in the 50s Saturday, Sunday looks like we'll take another one of those giant leaps as some of us may be able to go into the low 70s for highs.

Some cooling comes along on Monday as highs settle back into the 50s with a slight chance of rain showers.

A better chance of precipitation comes at us from Wednesday into Thursday.

Most of the precip will be in the form of rain although we could see a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday night.