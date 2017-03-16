Special luncheon for 38 local eighth graders

Local 8th graders got special recognition today during a luncheon at the Convention Center.

Quota International of Sioux City held their annual luncheon for 38 students from 13 area middle schools.

The group was honored for their outstanding leadership, citizenship and good decision making skills.

The students were nominated by school counselors and teachers.

Quota members are always thrilled to honor these students every year.

"For the last sixty-six years we've held this luncheon and we're really proud of these students and before they go onto high school we thought it would be a nice thing to honor them and recognize their efforts," said Quota member, Gayle Canterbury.

Family members and friends were also there to support these students.

The students were given a certificate for their outstanding work in, and out of, the classroom.