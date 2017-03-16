Underground fires are rare, but Sioux City Fire Rescue is prepared to take them on

Underground fires are rare here in Sioux City.

Wednesday night, we saw smoke coming from manholes.

We don't often think about the potential dangers that lurk beneath us.

Sioux City Fire Rescue sees electrical fires often, but what they don't see everyday?

Electrical fires underground.

There's several things that happen when Sioux City Fire Rescue gets called out to a fire underground.

"Our main objective would be to make sure the scene is safe, make sure that our personnel are safe and then try to find out what the source is and eliminate that source." says Lt. D.J. Wynn.

Wynn says he doesn't remember the last time there was a call for a fire, underground.

But, when they do get the call it can be incredibly dangerous.

Sending crews beneath poses a different threat than the fires Sioux City Fire Rescue typically sees.

"As far as sending men into an area that we can't see them and not necessarily knowing what they're going into, not knowing what other hazards are down there as far as gases or there could have just been water from all the snowfall we've had, recently. So, there's some concerns that would not necessarily be related to a normal electrical fire." says Lt. Wynn.

Underground fires may not be a common occurrence but it's something fire crews are prepared to deal with.

"We train as far as going into confined spaces, maybe not something specifically for this. But, the training does cover that, yes." says Lt. Wynn.

Wednesday night Sioux City Fire Rescue worked with MidAmerican Energy, and city crews, to isolate the problem.

MidAmerican did send a crew underground to solve the problem