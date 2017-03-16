Hundreds stranded overnight in Canada after pileup

Hundreds left stranded overnight after a snowstorm wreaked havoc on roadways in Montreal.

Genevieve Beauchemin has details.

On this stretch of highway 13 in Montreal, three hundred drivers and their passengers pent the night....trapped ...huddling in their cares.



Children, among them, prisoners of the storm.

Stranded Driver

"Our trucks ar running out of gas at the same time, so we're just trying to stay warm. Just let time pass."

But for more than twelve long hours, there was no rescue.

And anger mounted all day ... about why help took so long to come.

Stranded Passenger:

"Frustration because no one was telling us any news to tell us why no one is moving."



The highway nightmare began with a pileup at rush hour.....the result of a monster storm that dumped 35 centimetres of snow in just a few hours on Montreal ... and more than double that, 75 centimetres, in some regions.



The storm paralyzed transport ... Shut down all schools ... Universities ... And many businesses.

but it was even worse south of Quebec City.



Howling winds ... a massive blizzard ... blocked major thoroughfares and took the lives of two men found in a car covered by a mound of snow.

they called 9-1-1 from this road they were trapped ... their vehicle buried ...



We could not see twenty feet ahead of us, says the mayor Alain Fortier.

Police on snowmobile tried to reach the men for hours and hours, but they got stuck,

even hours later.

Officers in the area struggled to make their way to work ... This one ... Using snowshoes.

All this in a province used to coping with heavy snowfall...

And accustomed to residents ... leaning on one another to weather the storm...

Resident:

Helped her out, he got stuck. Another guy needed a shove.

But authorities in Montreal were not prepared to cope with the stranded motorists on highway 13.

A communications breakdown led to hours of delay in sending help.

Philippe Couillard, Premier of Quebec:

"We have to learn from the situation and do better, much better next time."