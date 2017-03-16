Correctional facility may close permanently in northwest Iowa

Correctional facilities are feeling the effects of state budget cuts and despite originally saying they will close it's doors temporarily they may now close permanently. by the end of May.

At the Sheldon Correctional and Treatment Facility, most of the beds are empty and the rooms are having to be cleared out by occupants. A program designed to help individuals transition back into society is gone.

"For the people coming out of prison, it gives them an option to stabilize themselves in the community, it is very difficult for someone, especially after being in there for a number of years to hit the streets and stay out of trouble," said Steve Scholl, District Director, Iowa Department of Corrections.

According to The Corrections Department they are dealing with a $5.5 million dollar budget deficit and closing satellite facilities were the most economical option.

This facility can house up to 30 individuals but right now, that number has dwindled down to four. The others living in the facility have been released on probation or parole.

About half of the staff, which were also long-term employees were relocated to the Corrections facility in Sioux City.

The director says, unfortunately the newer employees had to be let go and the budget cuts didn't stop there.

"We left 4 positions open that came available throughout the year and we asked officers to cut down out of county trips down to one per month, it's not a lot but every bit helps," continued Scholl

It's because of additional budget cuts that re-opening the facility is not looking good. It costs about one million dollars a year to operate the facility.

Regional Treatment Facility Director, Maureen Hansen says The Department of Correction Services Office in Spencer will be taking over the Sheldon space.