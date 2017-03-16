Woodbury County Deputy involved in shooting returns to duty

New developments in the deputy-involved shooting in Woodbury County.

The deputy, who was involved in that shooting, Deputy Mike Lenz, is now back on duty.

That was confirmed to KTIV by sheriff's officials, Thursday afternoon.

He was involved in the shooting that happened after a high speed chase in late February.

Sheriff's Department officials say he returned to duty on March 11.

Authorities say he's doing well.

He was involved in the shooting in the early morning hours of February 26.

It began as a simple traffic stop on Port Neal Road.

Then it turned into a high speed chase that ended after the car got stuck at the Sioux City Police Training Center near the Sioux Gateway Airport.

That's when, investigators say, Melvin William Spencer fired multiple rounds at Deputy Lenz.

Five bullets hit his squad car according to deputies.

Spencer was found three hours later in some trees by an Iowa State Patrol air unit.

He is charged attempted murder and his bond is set at $250,000.

His next court date is March 24.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations is looking into the incident.

That investigation is still ongoing.





