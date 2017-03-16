LAKES AREA NEWS: Changes for Boji Bike Rally

The Boji Bike Rally is revving up for another year of fun.

From demo rides and vendors to live music, there's something for any hog lover. But, those coming this year will see a bit of a change.

The Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a contest to come up with a new logo for the event. Kara Matheson, the chamber's events coordinator, says they've established some criteria the new logo will need to meet. "The logo should be gender neutral and easily screen printed on the shirts that we'll have," Matheson said. "They'll submit it directly to us at the chamber and then we'll just need it in a jpeg format and not more than three colors."

The deadline for entering the contest is March 20th. The winning entry will receive $250.

The Boji Bike Rally is set for August 18th - August 20th.