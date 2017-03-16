Western Christian holds gratitude chapel to honor students in winter activities

Western Christian High School honored high-achieving students taking part in winter activities on Thursday morning with a gratitude chapel.

Speech coach Karen Christians recognized All-State Speech performer Aysha De Groot.

Shawn De Stigter is the sponsor for the first place JETS team.

JETS stands for Junior Engineering Technological Society.

The Head Girls Basketball Coach Justin Negen saluted the State Champion Girls Basketball Team.

The boys team was also praised by Head Coach Bill Harmsen..

Here's a picture of Jesse Jansma, senior captain for the boys team presented the Boys State Championship Trophy to Principal Dan Barkel.

The gathering took place in Hull at the high school.

Congratulations to all of the students!

