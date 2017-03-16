Man accused of assaulting a woman with a knife in Norfolk, NE - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man accused of assaulting a woman with a knife in Norfolk, NE

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV/NCN) -

A Norfolk man is behind bars after assaulting a woman with a knife, twice.

Twenty-six-year-old Jose Ramos was arrested and charged with 3rd degree domestic assault and terroristic threats.

According to police, the assaults took place on March 14 and 15.

During the first assault Ramos took a knife and placed it against the woman's throat.

