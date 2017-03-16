Student charged for making threats against Okoboji High School - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Student charged for making threats against Okoboji High School

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) -

Police in Milford, Iowa, say a juvenile student is charged for allegedly making an online threat against Okoboji High School.

Police say the juvenile, who's name hasn't been released, was charged with threat of terrorism.

Shortly after 8:00am, on Thursday, officers were notified about the the threat, which was made online.

The student, who allegedly made the threat, was immediately identified by school staff before the start of the school day. School officials say the student has been suspended. An criminal investigation continues.

