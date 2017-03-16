New Mexico dog surfaces in Omaha after two years in the wild

Tantrum the dog is Las Cruces bound – headed home to New Mexico. Where she’s been for the past two years is a mystery but she surfaced in Omaha last month.

After two years in the wind, Tantrum popped up near 89th and Fort. The Humane Society picked her up. She was injured and in need of medical attention.

The Humane Society’s Pam Wiese said, “We needed to stitch up her head. She had several puncture wounds and it appeared that probably another animal, maybe a dog, had gotten into a fight with her.”

The 10-year-old’s fighting days are over. The Lab/pit bull mix is patched-up, in good shape and also in possession of a microchip. That chip told a story. And the story says Tantrum hails from New Mexico.

Wiese said, “This is really key to getting animals that may travel long distances, however they get there, back home again. It’s the only way that we would have been able to get her home.”

Tantrum’s owner misses her and is excited about the pending reunion two years in the making. He’s paying hundreds of dollars to get her on a flight back to New Mexico – hoping all the while that she’ll remember who he is. Two years is a lot of dog years.