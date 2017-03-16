Local entrepreneurs on display at 6th annual Siouxland Chamber Small Business Expo

A slew of Sioux City's thriving small businesses were all under the same roof for this year's Small Business Expo.

Sioux City's best and most successful entrepreneurs had the opportunity to show the community who they are and what they do.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce started the annual expo in 2012.

Over 30 different businesses packed the Sioux City Public Museum, Thursday-- a 30% increase from 2016.

One business owner says the Expo is a great way for a growing business to not only get their name out, but network with other entrepreneurs.

"I have been really fortunate to connect with a lot of really excellent other business owners in Sioux City," says founder of Shirley Chic Photography, Catelin Drey.

"I'm really excited to be here tonight. It's a really good opportunity to meet new people and make some good connections."

To any small business owner interested in getting involved next year, there's only one catch.

You must become a member of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.