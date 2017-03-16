Local pub prepares for St. Patrick's Day festivities

It was a packed house at McCarthy and Bailey's Irish Pub on Sioux City's popular Pearl Street Thursday night.

It may have been because of trivia night, but president Nick Gunn says it's nothing compared to how packed it will be on St. Patrick's Day.

"It'll be shoulder to shoulder pretty much tomorrow," said Gunn. "We're not taking any reservations. So, it's first-come, first-served. You know some people take the day off and they hang out here all day."

So how do they prepare for the big day?

There are a variety of ways, including in the kitchen.

"Been doing this like five years and it's insane how much corn beef we end up going through," said Zak Pahl, kitchen manager for McCarty and Bailey's. "This is probably total, we're going to end up going through about 1,000 pounds of or 500 pounds of corn beef."

They also dye beer into the popular green.

They will even put up more St. Patty's Day decorations.

One trivia player is looking so forward to the holiday that she decided to celebrate early.

"Why not? Why not?" said Shari Holmberg, a Sioux City resident. "We've got the perfect place to do it, that perfect outfit, Irish, the Irish one. It's a good day."

She isn't the only one who will be sporting a fun outfit.

"There are our lady St. Patty's Day shirts for this year," said Gunn. "We'll be selling them all day tomorrow, actually we'll be selling them all weekend for $15. And we have another one for those who like to turn St. Patty's Day into a drinking contest."

Those employees will be sporting their finest green on the one day of the year, their boss says no one can take off work.

Gunn says they make one week's worth of sales on St. Patrick's Day only.