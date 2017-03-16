Local family gets keys to new Siouxland Habitat for Humanity home

It is another success story and a new place to live for one Siouxland family Thursday.

A local family will be moving into their new home soon thanks to non-profit Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.

The Castellanos family says they're thankful for their home on Harkin Place that they will get to move into soon.

Thursday, members from Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, groups involved in building the home, and local leaders were there to celebrate the completion of the home.

The process took about a year for the home to be built.

Alfredo Castellanos, his wife Reyna and their two kids, Anthony and Sheily will be living in the three bedroom, one bathroom house once some remaining paperwork is completed.

Officials with Siouxland Habitat for Humanity say they are glad to be able to provide them with this new place to enjoy as a family.

"The children aren't on the job site," said Katie Roberts, executive director for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity. "So, they were here when we broke ground, but then they don't get to come back until it's all done. So, seeing their son Anthony's face as he's pointing out which bedroom he's going to get is so exciting. It's my most favorite part of my job."

To qualify to be a Habitat partner, families like the Castellanos, first apply for the program,

Habitat looks for three things: the ability to pay for the home, a willingness to partner with them and a need for simple and affordable housing.

While the home was being built, the Castellanos family volunteered at the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity store, in the office and job sites.