Lucky St. Patick's Day forecast across the region

Happy St. Patrick's Day!! Better get that green ready! More seasonable warmth is on the way for our St. Patty's Day after Sioux City reached a high of 60° last evening! A cold front is moving through early today so NW winds will try to pump in cooler air, but at best it looks like it will just be creating wind chill factor so make sure you grab a green jacket if you're out at any parades. Temperatures look to do a repeat later on today with highs topping out near that 60 degree mark. High pressure will begin building in and that will help clear out our skies through the morning. Clear skies and calmer winds tonight will help lows dip back into the mid 20s which is average for this time of the year. Tomorrow brings a cooling day with highs falling back into the 50s but with ample amounts of sunshine, will still be quite the pleasant day.

High pressure starts moving east in Sunday which will allow S/SW winds take over and this will really boost up our temperatures. Lower 70s are expected Sunday afternoon which is downright gorgeous so make sure you step outside and get some fresh air. A cold front will be scooting in Sunday night into Monday but it is looking rather moisture starved so an isolated shower Monday is possible at best. The week continues to become more unsettled with a wintry mix possible Tuesday night into Wednesday changing over to rain showers Wednesday. Heavier rain will be likely on Thursday as a stronger system moves into the Upper Plains with some lingering showers leftover on Friday. Temperatures continue to stay at or above average with highs remaining in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer