Crews battle construction site blaze in downtown Raleigh

(NBC News) -

An apartment building under construction in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina was engulfed in flames Thursday night.

The five-story building caught fire just after 10 p.m.

The fire had escalated to a five alarm blaze by 11 p.m.

Emergency crews stayed on the scene throughout the night.

